Saudi Aramco dismisses ‘false and inaccurate’ rumors on Bitcoin mining By Cointelegraph

Saudi Aramco dismisses ‘false and inaccurate’ rumors on Bitcoin mining
The Saudi Arabian Oil Company ( Saudi Aramco (SE:)) stirred interest among crypto enthusiasts last year after investing $5 million in blockchain-based oil trading company Vakt. While this move aimed to digitize and streamline post-trade processing, Saudi Aramco was also rumored to undertake (BTC) mining activities.
However, Saudi Arabia’s state oil company released an official statement to dismiss the ongoing rumors around mining Bitcoin. It said:
Fusion Media or anyone involved with Fusion Media will not accept any liability for loss or damage as a result of reliance on the information including data, quotes, charts and buy/sell signals contained within this website. Please be fully informed regarding the risks and costs associated with trading the financial markets, it is one of the riskiest investment forms possible.