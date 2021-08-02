Saudi Arabia stocks higher at close of trade; Tadawul All Share up 0.81% By Investing.com



© Reuters. Saudi Arabia stocks higher at close of trade; Tadawul All Share up 0.81%



Investing.com – Saudi Arabia stocks were higher after the close on Monday, as gains in the , and sectors led shares higher.

At the close in Saudi Arabia, the gained 0.81% to hit a new 5-year high.

The best performers of the session on the were National Gas & Industrialization Co (SE:), which rose 8.48% or 3.75 points to trade at 47.95 at the close. Meanwhile, Al Hokair Group (SE:) added 6.35% or 1.54 points to end at 25.80 and ALABDULLATIF CO. (SE:) was up 5.20% or 1.85 points to 37.40 in late trade.

The worst performers of the session were Sedco Capital REIT (SE:), which fell 5.48% or 0.82 points to trade at 14.14 at the close. Saudi Company for Hardware (SE:) declined 2.85% or 2.00 points to end at 68.20 and Saudi Int Petrochemical Co (SE:) was down 2.82% or 0.95 points to 32.75.

Falling stocks outnumbered advancing ones on the Saudi Arabia Stock Exchange by 130 to 59 and 15 ended unchanged.

Crude oil for September delivery was down 1.58% or 1.17 to $72.78 a barrel. Elsewhere in commodities trading, Brent oil for delivery in October fell 1.33% or 1.00 to hit $74.41 a barrel, while the December Gold Futures contract fell 0.07% or 1.35 to trade at $1815.85 a troy ounce.

EUR/SAR was up 0.16% to 4.4563, while USD/SAR fell 0.01% to 3.7501.

The US Dollar Index Futures was down 0.24% at 91.970.