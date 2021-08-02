SaNOtize inks agreement with Indian biotech Glenmark to commercialize Nitric Oxide Nasal Spray for COVID-19 treatment in India and other Asian markets

Article content

VANCOUVER, British Columbia & MUMBAI, India — SaNOtize Research and Development Corp. and Indian company, Glenmark Pharmaceuticals, a research-led, global integrated pharmaceutical company, today announced an exclusive long-term strategic partnership to manufacture, market and distribute SaNOtize’s breakthrough Nitric Oxide Nasal Spray (NONS) for COVID-19 treatment, in India and other Asian markets including Singapore, Malaysia Hong Kong, Taiwan, Nepal, Brunei, Cambodia, Laos, Myanmar, Sri Lanka, Timor-Leste and Vietnam.

In March 2021, SaNOtize’s clinical trials showed NONS was a safe and effective antiviral treatment to prevent the transmission of COVID-19, shorten its course, and reduce the severity of symptoms. In the first 24 hours, NONS reduced the average viral load by approximately 95%, and then by more than 99% within 72 hours. It has been tested in healthy volunteers and patients as part of UK and Canada clinical trials.

Available as a simple nasal spray, it is designed to kill the virus in the upper airways, preventing it from incubating and spreading to the lungs. It is based on nitric oxide (NO), a natural nano-molecule with proven anti-microbial properties, and which has a direct effect on SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes COVID-19.

In early July 2021, Glenmark presented a proposal to the Subject Expert Committee of India’s Central Drugs Standard Control Organisation (CDSCO) for emergency approval for the import and marketing of the nasal spray. The committee has recommended a Phase III clinical trial to be conducted in Indian patients in the weeks to follow. The Phase III clinical trial for NONS is expected to be completed, followed by commercial launch, by the fourth quarter of calendar year 2021.

“Our efforts since the beginning of COVID-19 have been to provide patients with safe and effective treatment options to fight the disease. This partnership with SaNOtize closely aligns with Glenmark’s focused approach against COVID-19 and will help reduce the burden of the pandemic in the region,” said Glenn Saldanha, Chairman & MD, Glenmark Pharmaceuticals Ltd. He further added, “It also marks another valuable in-licensing opportunity for us in our key therapy area of respiratory medicine, as well as the possibility to globally supply the product to SaNOtize and its partners outside of our territory. Glenmark will ensure timely and widespread access to this effective nasal spray, which we hope will bring much needed relief to patients across the region and the wider world.”