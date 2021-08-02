Russia’s Oil, Condensate Output Rises Amid Higher OPEC+ Quotas

Article content

(Bloomberg) — Russia increased oil production in July for the first time in three months, after more generous quotas were extended to the entire OPEC+ alliance.

Producers pumped 44.24 million tons of crude and condensate last month, according to preliminary data from the Energy Ministry’s CDU-TEK unit. That’s about 10.46 million barrels a day, or 0.3% higher than in June, Bloomberg calculations show, based on a 7.33 barrels-per-ton conversion rate.

It’s difficult to assess Russia’s compliance with the output-cut deal between the Organization of Petroleum Exporting Countries and its allies, as CDU-TEK’s data don’t provide a breakdown between crude and condensate, which is excluded from the deal. If Russia produced the same level of condensate as in June — about 900,000 barrels a day — then daily crude-only output would be some 9.56 million barrels, slightly above its July quota of 9.495 million barrels.