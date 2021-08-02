Reese Witherspoon’s media firm to be sold to Blackstone-backed company

Article content

Academy award-winning actress Reese Witherspoon’s media company, Hello Sunshine, is selling itself to a newly formed media firm backed by Blackstone Group Inc for an undisclosed sum.

The sale will value the company at about $900 million, people familiar with the matter told Reuters.

Founded in 2016, Hello Sunshine is the women-led production house behind series like HBO’s “Big Little Lies,” “The Morning Show” on Apple TV+ and “Little Fires Everywhere.”

The deal comes as a video streaming war between Netflix Inc , Walt Disney Co’s Disney+ and AT&T Inc’s HBO Max heats up, forcing the companies to spend billions of dollars on content.