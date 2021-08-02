Prague’s shares rise to near 10-year high as banks allowed to pay some dividends

By
Matilda Colman
-
0
5

Author of the article:

BUDAPEST — Prague’s stock index

outperformed the region and rose to a near 10-year high on

Monday, driven by shares in banks that firmed after Czech

National Bank Governor Jiri Rusnok said lenders could pay some

dividends.

Prague’s index gained 0.9%, reaching its highest level

since September 2011.

Shares in Erste/Ceska Sporitelna rose 1.89% by

0904 GMT while Societe Generale’s Komercni Banka

gained 2.38%.

Elsewhere, Budapest shares firmed 0.24% while Warsaw

was up 0.2%. Bucharest’s index added 0.45%.

Currencies in the region were mixed as PMI data showed that

manufacturing activity in central and eastern Europe expanded

strongly in July.

The Hungarian forint extended its gains from last week that

started after the central bank raised its base rate by 30 basis

points to 1.2% to fight inflation.

Headline inflation accelerated to an annual 5.3% in June

from 5.1% in May.

Hungary’s inflation could slow towards 3% next year if the

central bank uses the monetary tools at its disposal, Finance

Minister Mihaly Varga said in an interview published on Monday.

National Bank of Hungary deputy governor Barnabas Virag

reiterated at a conference on Monday that the bank wants to curb

inflation and achieve price stability again as fast as possible.

“The forint keeps firming as the market seems to believe

that there will be more rate hikes, and Varga’s and Virag’s

words today helped reaffirm that,” an FX trader in Budapest

said.

The forint was up 0.31% on the day and trading at

356.70 versus the common currency.

Ratings agency Fitch affirmed Hungary’s rating at ‘BBB’ with

a stable outlook on Friday.

The Polish zloty was 0.1% up and trading at 4.5615

following a jump on Friday after higher-than-expected inflation

data raised expectations of tightening in the country where

policymakers so far resisted normalizing rates.

Elsewhere, the Czech crown edged down 0.05% to

25.504 per euro.

CEE SNAPSHO AT

MARKETS T 1109 CET

CURRENC

IES

Latest Previous Daily Change

bid close change in 2021

EURCZK= Czech

EURHUF= Hungary 0

EURPLN= Polish

EURRON= Romania

EURHRK= Croatia

EURRSD= Serbian 0

Note: calculated from 1800

daily CET

change

Latest Previous Daily Change

close change in 2021

.PX Prague 1220.29 1209.450 +0.90% +18.80

0 %

.BUX Budapes 48726.7 48610.95 +0.24% +15.72

t 0 %

.WIG20 Warsaw 2257.86 2253.45 +0.20% +13.80

%

.BETI Buchare 11902.1 11848.61 +0.45% +21.38

st 0 %

.SBITOP Ljublja <.sbitop na> %

.CRBEX Zagreb 1954.41 1948.31 +0.31% +12.37

%

.BELEX1 Belgrad <.belex1 e>

.SOFIX Sofia 571.88 570.44 +0.25% +27.79

%

Yield Yield Spread Daily

(bid) change vs Bund change

in

Czech spread

Republi

c

CZ2YT=R s

CZ5YT=R s

CZ10YT= s

Poland

PL2YT=R s

PL5YT=R s

PL10YT= s

FORWARD

3×6 6×9 9×12 3M

interba

nk

Czech 1.30 1.70 1.95 0.76

Rep

Hungary 1.98 2.17 2.30 1.35

Poland 0.35 0.54 0.70 0.21

Note: are for ask

FRA prices

quotes

*********************************************

*****************

(Additional reporting by Robert Muller in Prague; Editing by

Angus MacSwan)

In-depth reporting on the innovation economy from The Logic, brought to you in partnership with the Financial Post.

    Comments

    Postmedia is committed to maintaining a lively but civil forum for discussion and encourage all readers to share their views on our articles. Comments may take up to an hour for moderation before appearing on the site. We ask you to keep your comments relevant and respectful. We have enabled email notifications—you will now receive an email if you receive a reply to your comment, there is an update to a comment thread you follow or if a user you follow comments. Visit our Community Guidelines for more information and details on how to adjust your email settings.

    RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR