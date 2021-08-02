Pelosi urges White House to reinstate expired COVID-19 eviction moratorium By Reuters

WASHINGTON (Reuters) – U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi on Monday again pressed the White House to extend an expired COVID-19 residential eviction moratorium after lawmakers failed to act.

The White House on Thursday called for Congress to extend the moratorium that has protected millions of renters from being forced from their homes but lawmakers let the ban expire at midnight Saturday. Pelosi told lawmakers in a letter Monday she wants an extension from the administration “to provide more time to expedite the distribution of the $46.5 billion that was allocated by Congress” in rental relief.

The White House did not immediately comment.

