PayPal reportedly assembling crypto team in Ireland as Bitcoin adoption grows By Cointelegraph

Global payments provider PayPal is in the process of recruiting for several cryptocurrency-related positions at its Ireland offices, further highlighting the company’s ambitions in the rapidly growing digital asset market.

The Dublin-based Irish Independent reported Sunday that PayPal is looking to fill various crypto-focused roles in compliance, Anti-Money Laundering and business development for its Dublin and Dundalk offices.