PayPal reportedly assembling crypto team in Ireland as Bitcoin adoption grows By Cointelegraph

PayPal reportedly assembling crypto team in Ireland as Bitcoin adoption grows
Global payments provider PayPal is in the process of recruiting for several cryptocurrency-related positions at its Ireland offices, further highlighting the company’s ambitions in the rapidly growing digital asset market.
The Dublin-based Irish Independent reported Sunday that PayPal is looking to fill various crypto-focused roles in compliance, Anti-Money Laundering and business development for its Dublin and Dundalk offices.
