Parker-Hannifin to buy British engineer Meggitt in $8.76 bln deal

U.S. industrial firm Parker-Hannifin said on Monday it has agreed to buy Meggitt in a deal that values its British rival at 6.3 billion pounds ($8.76 billion).

Parker-Hannifin said Meggitt shareholders will receive 800 pence in cash per share held, which reflects a 70.5% premium to the London-listed company’s closing price on Friday.

The takeover is expected to add to earnings in the first full 12 months after the deal closes, Parker-Hannifin added. ($1 = 0.7190 pounds) (Reporting by Muvija M in Bengaluru; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila)