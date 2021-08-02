Oil prices rebound, but fuel demand concerns cap gains

Article content

SINGAPORE — Oil prices climbed on Tuesday, clawing back some of the previous session’s deep losses, even though concerns over coronavirus curbs combined with slowing factory activity in key buyer countries to keep a lid on gains.

Brent crude oil futures rose 24 cents, or 0.3%, to $73.13 a barrel, as of 0125 GMT. U.S. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude added 26 cents, or 0.4%, to $71.52 a barrel.

Both markets dropped more than 3% on Monday.

ANZ analysts in a note highlighted resurgent economic risks to major oil consumer China from the coronavirus pandemic. “Cases of the highly contagious Delta variant have emerged in 14 of 32 provinces. This could see further mobility restrictions introduced,” ANZ analysts wrote.