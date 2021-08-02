NXP Earnings Miss, Revenue Beats In Q2 By Investing.com



NXP Earnings Miss, Revenue Beats In Q2



Investing.com – NXP (NASDAQ:) reported on Monday second quarter that missed analysts’ forecasts and revenue that topped expectations.

NXP announced earnings per share of $1.42 on revenue of $2.60B. Analysts polled by Investing.com anticipated EPS of $2.31 on revenue of $2.58B.

NXP shares are up 31.51% from the beginning of the year, still down 3.38% from its 52 week high of $216.43 set on April 5. They are outperforming the Nasdaq which is up 13.91% from the start of the year.

NXP shares gained 0.43% in after-hours trade following the report.

NXP follows other major Technology sector earnings this month

NXP’s report follows an earnings missed by Taiwan Semiconductor on July 15, who reported EPS of $0.929 on revenue of $13.35B, compared to forecasts EPS of $0.9296 on revenue of $13.23B.

Snap had beat expectations on July 22 with second quarter EPS of $-0.1 on revenue of $982.11M, compared to forecast for EPS of $-0.1814 on revenue of $845.61M.

