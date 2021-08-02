Nikkei declines as COVID-19 worries mount; game makers slide

Article content TOKYO — Japan’s Nikkei index fell on Tuesday along with other global stock markets as rising cases of COVID-19 weighed on sentiment, while video game makers dropped after Chinese media labeled online gaming as “spiritual opium.” The Nikkei share average slid 0.8%, dragged by a 8.71% plunge in online game producer Nexon. Konami Holdings dropped 3.39%, DeNA fell 2.64%, Bandai Namco Holdings sank 2.62% and Sony Group slipped 1.52%. Nintendo, which isn’t a part of the Nikkei 225, was the biggest loser in the 30 core Topix components, retreating 2.16%.

Article content Overall, the broad Topix sank 0.7%. In China, gaming companies Tencent Holdings and Netease Inc declined after state media said many teenagers are addicted to online games, with a huge negative impact on their growth. Chinese markets were also lower as the Delta coronavirus variant spread from the mainland’s coast to inland cities. Wall Street stocks too closed lower overnight as investors worried about the U.S. recovery after cases spiked. Meanwhile, Japan is grappling with its own fifth wave, centered on Tokyo — currently the host of the Olympics. New cases surged to a record 12,340 on the last day of July, and remained elevated in August, with more than 8,000 infections on Monday. Airlines were the worst performers among Topix subsectors, dropping 2.28%.