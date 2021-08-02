Nigerian crypto adoption rises despite govt crackdown By Cointelegraph

Matilda Colman
Nigerian cryptocurrency adoption continues to rise in spite of government crackdown, with peer-to-peer (P2P) trade volume for posting its second strongest week on record last month.

According to data from Google (NASDAQ:) Trends, Nigeria still ranks number by search interest for the keyword “Bitcoin” as of this writing. P2P Bitcoin trading denominated in the Nigerian Naira has also steadily increased in 2021, with Nigeria ranking behind only the United States as the second-largest market for peer-to-peer BTC trading, according to Useful Tulips.

Weekly P2P volume by region (USD equivalent): Usefultulips.org