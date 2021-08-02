NFTs are next for enterprise Ethereum, says ConsenSys founder Joe Lubin By Cointelegraph



NFTs are next for enterprise Ethereum, says ConsenSys founder Joe Lubin



Nonfungible tokens, or NFTs, are known by the mainstream as digital assets that represent real-world objects such as art, music and fashion, among others. Yet, while most of the world may be enamored by the high selling prices of NFTs launched by celebrities, athletes and other famous individuals, nonfungible tokens are starting to pique the interest of corporations for business use cases.

Enterprises embracing NFTs was a point discussed during the Enterprise Alliance, or EEA, anniversary event that took place virtually on July 29, 2021. During a keynote session, entitled “The future of Ethereum and Web3,” Joe Lubin, CEO and founder of ConsenSys — a blockchain software company — mentioned that “NFTs are doing a tremendous job of getting enterprises excited.”

