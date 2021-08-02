News Corp bets big on data with $1.2 bln OPIS buy

Article content

News Corp will buy U.S oil pricing agency Oil Price Information Service (OPIS) and related assets from S&P Global and IHS Markit for $1.15 billion in cash, to double down on its energy, commodity and renewables database.

OPIS will become part of the Wall Street Journal parent Dow Jones’ Professional Information Business (PIB), which includes Dow Jones Risk & Compliance, Dow Jones Newswires and Factiva, the Rupert Murdoch-controlled media company said on Monday.

The Dow Jones unit accounts for about a fifth of News Corp’s total revenue.