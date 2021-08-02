NCR Corporation plans to purchase Bitcoin ATM company LibertyX By Cointelegraph

NCR Corporation plans to purchase Bitcoin ATM company LibertyX
Enterprise technology provider NCR (NYSE:) Corporation has announced an agreement to buy LibertyX, the company that launched one of the first retail ATMs.
In a Monday announcement, NCR said it expected to purchase LibertyX later this year depending on regulatory licensing consents and approvals. The firm said it planned to offer LibertyX’s capabilities as part of its solutions for banks, retailers and restaurants, implying NCR clients could see crypto withdrawals, purchasing and payment features after the deal is finalized.
