Morrisons shares at eight-year high ahead of expected bid battle

Article content LONDON — Shares in British supermarket Morrisons hit almost eight-year highs on Monday on investor hopes that the rebuffed U.S. private equity group CD&R would return with a higher offer to counter Fortress’ in the $8.8 billion bid battle. At 272 pence per share, Morrisons’ stock has jumped well above the 252 pence recommended offer from Softbank-owned Fortress. CD&R has until next Monday to make a counter bid. Investors are due to vote on the Fortress bid on Aug. 16. The battle for Britain’s fourth-largest supermarket is the most high-profile looming takeover in the country amid a raft of bids and counter bids, reflecting private equity’s appetite for UK Plc and the cash-generating capabilities of well-run supermarkets.

Article content Clayton, Dubilier & Rice (CD&R) sparked speculation it would return with a higher offer for Morrisons when it did not exit the picture following the rejection of its earlier 230 pence a share offer, instead keeping its options open. It would likely have to match Fortress’ commitments to retain the company’s strategy and management, and could talk up the experience its senior executives would bring to the table, including adviser Terry Leahy and partner Vindi Banga. Leahy, who became a senior adviser to CD&R in 2011, spent 32 years at Britain’s biggest supermarket Tesco , including 14 as CEO. Banga, a partner at the U.S. group, spent 33 years at Unilever, a key food and drink supplier. SUITABLE OWNERS CD&R could also justify a higher price if it seeks an operational tie-up between the supermarket and the independent petrol station and convenience retail operator it owns, Motor Fuel Group, which could lead to Morrisons-branded forecourts.