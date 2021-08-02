Micron kicks off dividend payments, shifts to ‘opportunistic’ share buybacks

Article content

Memory chip maker Micron Technology Inc on Monday said it would shift how it returns cash to shareholders, buying up more shares when prices are low, fewer when prices are high and instituting a dividend for the first time.

Micron makes DRAM and NAND memory chips, which are needed for nearly all computing systems and whose price can fluctuate widely based on global supply and demand. This can cause swings in profits – and share prices – at most memory makers.

Micron on Monday said it would start adjusting its previously regular share repurchases – which have returned about $4 billion in cash to shareholders since 2018 – to match those cycles, holding back when prices are high so that it can retire more shares for each dollar spent.