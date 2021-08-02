M&A rush, strong earnings see European stocks close at new highs

Article content European stocks ended at a new peak on Monday, as increased dealmaking activity and a batch of strong financial sector earnings helped markets mark a strong start to August. The pan-European STOXX 600 index rose 0.6% to end at a record closing high of 464.45 points, with retail and technology stocks serving as the best performers. British aero-engineer Meggitt soared 56.7% to the top of the STOXX 600, hitting a record high after U.S. industrial firm Parker-Hannifin said it would buy the UK rival in a deal valued at $8.76 billion.

Article content Among other deals, British asset management services provider Sanne Group jumped 7.6% after it said it could get a takeover bid from fund servicer Apex Group. German real estate firm Vonovia rose 2.2% as it launched a sweetened, 19.1 billion euro ($22.7 billion) bid to buy rival Deutsche Wohnen. Axa, Europe’s second-largest insurer, gained 4.2% after it posted a 180% surge in first-half net income. German rival Allianz tumbled 7.8% after U.S. regulators started a probe relating to Allianz Global Investors’ Structured Alpha Funds. Asia-focussed lender HSBC edged 0.3% lower, even after it beat forecasts for first-half pretax profit and reinstated dividend payments. Of the more than half of the STOXX 600 companies that have reported second-quarter results so far, 67% have topped profit estimates, as per Refinitiv IBES data.