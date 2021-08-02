M&A frenzy, earnings power European stocks to new highs By Reuters

By
Matilda Colman
-
0
12

© Reuters. FILE PHOTO: The German share price index DAX graph is pictured at the stock exchange in Frankfurt, Germany, July 29, 2021. REUTERS/Staff/File photo

(Reuters) – European stocks scaled fresh peaks on Monday following a clutch of deals and strong results from Europe’s biggest bank HSBC, while sentiment was also supported by a rebound in Asian stocks.

The pan-European index rose 0.8% to hit an all-time high of 465 points in early trading.

British aero-engineer Meggitt (LON:) soared 59.7% to record a life high after U.S. industrial firm Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:) said it would buy UK rival in a deal that values it at 6.3 billion pounds ($8.76 billion).

UK’s midcap index jumped 1.5%, while the blue-chip index added 1.0%. ()

Asia-focussed lender HSBC gained 1.4% after it beat forecasts for first-half pretax profit and reinstated dividend payments.

French insurer Axa was up 3.6% after it posted a 180% surge in first-half net income, while bigger rival Allianz (DE:) fell 2.6% after U.S. regulators started a probe relating to Allianz Global Investors’ Structured Alpha Funds.

Disclaimer: Fusion Media would like to remind you that the data contained in this website is not necessarily real-time nor accurate. All CFDs (stocks, indexes, futures) and Forex prices are not provided by exchanges but rather by market makers, and so prices may not be accurate and may differ from the actual market price, meaning prices are indicative and not appropriate for trading purposes. Therefore Fusion Media doesn`t bear any responsibility for any trading losses you might incur as a result of using this data.

Fusion Media or anyone involved with Fusion Media will not accept any liability for loss or damage as a result of reliance on the information including data, quotes, charts and buy/sell signals contained within this website. Please be fully informed regarding the risks and costs associated with trading the financial markets, it is one of the riskiest investment forms possible.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR