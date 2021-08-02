Luxury carmaker Ferrari sticks to main outlook after strong Q2 By Reuters

By
Matilda Colman
-
0
9

© Reuters. FILE PHOTO: Ferrari’s latest limited-edition special series is seen in this handout photo obtained by Reuters on April, 21, 2021. Ferrari/Handout via REUTERS

MILAN (Reuters) – Ferrari (NYSE:) said on Monday its core profit tripled in the second quarter as shipments increased compared to same period in 2020 that was hit by COVID-19, but the carmaker failed to improve its forecasts for the full-year, except that for cash generation.

Adjusted earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA) came in at 386 million euros ($459 million) in the April-June period, slightly topping analyst expectations of 373 million euros, according to a Reuters poll.

Milan-listed shares in Ferrari turned negative after results were published, to lose 2.6% by 1050 GMT.

Disclaimer: Fusion Media would like to remind you that the data contained in this website is not necessarily real-time nor accurate. All CFDs (stocks, indexes, futures) and Forex prices are not provided by exchanges but rather by market makers, and so prices may not be accurate and may differ from the actual market price, meaning prices are indicative and not appropriate for trading purposes. Therefore Fusion Media doesn`t bear any responsibility for any trading losses you might incur as a result of using this data.

Fusion Media or anyone involved with Fusion Media will not accept any liability for loss or damage as a result of reliance on the information including data, quotes, charts and buy/sell signals contained within this website. Please be fully informed regarding the risks and costs associated with trading the financial markets, it is one of the riskiest investment forms possible.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR