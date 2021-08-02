Luxury carmaker Ferrari sticks to main outlook after strong Q2 By Reuters



MILAN (Reuters) – Ferrari (NYSE:) said on Monday its core profit tripled in the second quarter as shipments increased compared to same period in 2020 that was hit by COVID-19, but the carmaker failed to improve its forecasts for the full-year, except that for cash generation.

Adjusted earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA) came in at 386 million euros ($459 million) in the April-June period, slightly topping analyst expectations of 373 million euros, according to a Reuters poll.

Milan-listed shares in Ferrari turned negative after results were published, to lose 2.6% by 1050 GMT.