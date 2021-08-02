LSE’s Refinitiv service hit by outage, third since April

Article content

LONDON — London Stock Exchange’s Refinitiv news and data platform Eikon experienced an outage of several hours on Monday, the company said, its third such glitch this year.

The company reported similar issues in April and June.

An LSEG customer support representative said the issue which started around 1430 GMT had mostly affected users in Asia and the Europe, Middle East and Africa region, leaving them able to see news headlines and prices but unable to open articles or data tools.