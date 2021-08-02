Lorde “Hot Ones” Interview And Reactions

Someone get this woman a crown!
In case you didn’t know, Lorde (finally) has a new album coming out called Solar Power. Stream it on August 20.
BUT that’s not why we’re here. We’re here because throughout the entire interview, Lorde was eating probably the hottest wings on the planet and for her the heat was pretty much…no big deal?!!!
Like, for reference, this is how other celebs have reacted to eating these wings:
And this was pretty much Lorde the whole time:
She even DOUBLE BIT most of her wings.
And, when it came time for the “last dab” portion of the interview, Lorde dabbed so much extra hot sauce on her wing I honestly thought she might die.
But of course, she was fine.
People on Twitter couldn’t get over how Lorde handled the heat, and TBH, neither could I:
In conclusion:
BuzzFeed Daily
Keep up with the latest daily buzz with the BuzzFeed Daily newsletter!