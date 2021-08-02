Kit Harington Is Happy He Took A Break After GOT Ended

“I went through, kind of, some mental health difficulties after Thrones.”
After the show wrapped, the actor says he decided to take a break from working while dealing with mental health issues — some which stemmed from the intensity of GOT.
“I went through, kind of, some mental health difficulties after Thrones and during the end of Thrones, to be honest. And I think it was directly to do with the nature of the show and what I’ve been doing for years,” Kit said on The Jess Cagle Show.
He continued, “I think I took, sort of, a break after Thrones where, so, I don’t want to work for a year [and] I want to really kind of concentrate on myself. I think I’m really happy I did that.”
Shortly after GOT ended in 2019, Kit’s rep confirmed that the star had checked into treatment to “work on some personal issues.”
While Kit didn’t open up about his time in treatment, he did say that his break from acting helped him be more considerate about the roles he takes, like his upcoming appearance on Modern Love.
“Coming back to work and deciding what to take, what to choose…doing this Modern Love episode was a bit like, ‘You don’t have to live in that intense place all the time. Why don’t you do something that takes the weight off? Why don’t you do something fun?’ And that was part of my thinking on this one,” Kit concluded.
