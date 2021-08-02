Kathy Griffin Reveals Lung Cancer Diagnosis

“The doctors are very optimistic as it is Stage 1 and contained to my left lung,” she wrote on Instagram.
Comedian Kathy Griffin announced that she has Stage 1 lung cancer and will undergo surgery to have her left lung removed.
“I’ve got to tell you guys something. I have cancer. I’m about to go into surgery to have half of my left lung removed,” she wrote on Twitter and Instagram. “Yes, I have lung cancer even though I’ve never smoked!”
She continued, “The doctors are very optimistic as it is Stage 1 and contained to my left lung. Hopefully no chemo or radiation after this, and I should have normal function with my breathing. I should be up and running around as usual in a month or less.”
In her post, she also reflected on the last four years of her career, stating that she has been concentrating on “trying to get back to work, making you guys laugh and entertaining you” and said she’ll be “just fine.”
She added that she’s been fully vaccinated against COVID-19 and that the “consequences for being unvaccinated would have been even more serious.”
“Please stay up to date on your medical check ups,” she wrote. “It’ll save your life. XXOO, KG.”
Fellow celebrities and fans sent the comedian their well wishes following her announcement. Comedian Nikki Glaser wrote, “We love you Kathy! Thank you for being so honest and strong. You are an example to us all.”
Actor Andie MacDowell commented, “Wow, so brave❤️. My heart is wide-open for you. Thank God you found it early and a safe recovery.”
BuzzFeed Daily
Keep up with the latest daily buzz with the BuzzFeed Daily newsletter!