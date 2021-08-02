Jonah Hill Debuts Body Positive Tattoo

Nothing but respect for the king.
On Sunday, the actor debuted his new ink on Instagram. He posted a shirtless pic that showed off his new back tattoo that reads, “body love.”
Many fans and celebrities were quick to react. Including Zoe Kravitz who commented, “Yessssssssssss.” Along with the actors mom Sharon Feldstein, who wrote “I love this and you.” Awwww.
Jonah has been very vocal in recent years about about how body shaming in Hollywood affected him earlier in his career.
In February, after the Daily Mail attempted to body shame the actor in an article, he took to his Instagram to share his experience.
“I don’t think I ever took my shirt off in a pool until I was in my mid 30s even in front of family and friends,” he wrote. “Probably would have happened sooner if my childhood insecurities weren’t exacerbated by years of public mockery about my body by press and interviewers.”
He continued, “So the idea that the media tries to play me by stalking me while surfing and printing photos like this and it can’t phase me anymore is dope. I’m 37 and finally love and accept myself.”
He didn’t only speak up for himself, but for the other young kids who may be looking to him as an example.
“This isn’t a ‘good for me’ post . And it’s definitely not a ‘feel bad for me post.’ It’s for the the kids who don’t take their shirt off at the pool,” he said. “Have fun. You’re wonderful and awesome and perfect. All my love.”
Jonah Hill is a national treasure that deserves to be protected at all costs.
