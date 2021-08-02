Join Smart Marketing Token ICO — Marketing Agency Built on Ethereum By CoinQuora



Smart Marketing Token ICO — Marketing Agency Built on Ethereum



Smart Marketing Token started it’s ICO on August 2, 2021

SMT aims to be a marketing agency with B2B services for blockchain-based projects

Smart Marketing Token or SMT claims to be the first tokenized marketing agency built on the network. The company will be promoting tokens created on STC Terminal — the Student Coin Terminal to be dedicated to the creation of new tokens.

According to SMT, it believes in a world where blockchain technology is the key to decentralization, governing, finance, and marketing.

As the technology is booming, the first tokenized marketing agency stressed that companies need smart marketing that will fit into every project’s needs and to any market conditions. Following this, the SMT aims to be the advanced marketing agency with B2B services for bloc…

