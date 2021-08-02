Join Smart Marketing Token ICO — Marketing Agency Built on Ethereum By CoinQuora

By
Matilda Colman
-
0
6

© Reuters Join Smart Marketing Token ICO — Marketing Agency Built on Ethereum
  • Smart Marketing Token started it’s ICO on August 2, 2021
  • SMT aims to be a marketing agency with B2B services for blockchain-based projects

Smart Marketing Token or SMT claims to be the first tokenized marketing agency built on the network. The company will be promoting tokens created on STC Terminal — the Student Coin Terminal to be dedicated to the creation of new tokens.

According to SMT, it believes in a world where blockchain technology is the key to decentralization, governing, finance, and marketing.

As the technology is booming, the first tokenized marketing agency stressed that companies need smart marketing that will fit into every project’s needs and to any market conditions. Following this, the SMT aims to be the advanced marketing agency with B2B services for bloc…

Continue reading on CoinQuora

Disclaimer: Fusion Media would like to remind you that the data contained in this website is not necessarily real-time nor accurate. All CFDs (stocks, indexes, futures) and Forex prices are not provided by exchanges but rather by market makers, and so prices may not be accurate and may differ from the actual market price, meaning prices are indicative and not appropriate for trading purposes. Therefore Fusion Media doesn`t bear any responsibility for any trading losses you might incur as a result of using this data.

Fusion Media or anyone involved with Fusion Media will not accept any liability for loss or damage as a result of reliance on the information including data, quotes, charts and buy/sell signals contained within this website. Please be fully informed regarding the risks and costs associated with trading the financial markets, it is one of the riskiest investment forms possible.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR