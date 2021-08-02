Joe Jonas Recreates Jonas Brothers’ SOS In TikTok

By
Bradly Lamb
-
0
7

When I tell you I am obsessed with this video…

I’ve gathered you here today because the mid-2000s (and current) heartthrob is rewinding the clock back to 2007.

Yes, it is once again the age of horrible fashion choices in the form of multi-layered bright clothing.


Theo Wargo / WireImage

Like, Joe, baby, I’m sorry, but what is this outfit?

Before you ask — the video is ripped straight out of a 2007 time machine: straightened hair, Joe strutting and smizing with purpose, and about at least five different-colored and mismatched scarves.

JUST LOOK AT THE HAIR, I BEG.


Joe Jonas / TikTok

Currently: losing my mind.

THE SCARVES.


Joe Jonas / TikTok

There’s red and tie-dye (?), along with hints of indigo, cerulean, and green.

All I want to know is if Sophie helped him greenlight this decision or was involved in any way, shape, or form.


Bertrand Rindoff Petroff / Getty Images for Louis Vuitton

My gut is telling me yes.

Anyway, bye, I’m going to continue watching this video on loop and probably write a dissertation on its cultural significance.

