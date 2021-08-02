Japan stocks higher at close of trade; Nikkei 225 up 1.82% By Investing.com

By
Matilda Colman
-
0
4

Investing.com – Japan stocks were higher after the close on Monday, as gains in the , and sectors led shares higher.

At the close in Tokyo, the added 1.82%.

The best performers of the session on the were Nippon Kayaku Co., Ltd. (T:), which rose 10.87% or 123.0 points to trade at 1255.0 at the close. Meanwhile, Mitsui O.S.K. Lines, Ltd. (T:) added 10.62% or 600.0 points to end at 6250.0 and Kawasaki Kisen Kaisha, Ltd. (T:) was up 9.14% or 340.0 points to 4060.0 in late trade.

The worst performers of the session were Mazda Motor Corp (T:), which fell 5.69% or 61.0 points to trade at 1011.0 at the close. West Japan Railway Co. (T:) declined 3.89% or 230.0 points to end at 5687.0 and Daiichi Sankyo Co., Ltd. (T:) was down 3.38% or 73.0 points to 2086.5.

Rising stocks outnumbered declining ones on the Tokyo Stock Exchange by 2535 to 1050 and 174 ended unchanged.

Shares in Nippon Kayaku Co., Ltd. (T:) rose to 52-week highs; gaining 10.87% or 123.0 to 1255.0. Shares in Mitsui O.S.K. Lines, Ltd. (T:) rose to 5-year highs; gaining 10.62% or 600.0 to 6250.0. Shares in Kawasaki Kisen Kaisha, Ltd. (T:) rose to 5-year highs; rising 9.14% or 340.0 to 4060.0. Shares in Daiichi Sankyo Co., Ltd. (T:) fell to 52-week lows; down 3.38% or 73.0 to 2086.5.

The , which measures the implied volatility of Nikkei 225 options, was unchanged 0% to 22.93.

Crude oil for September delivery was down 0.80% or 0.59 to $73.36 a barrel. Elsewhere in commodities trading, Brent oil for delivery in October fell 0.84% or 0.63 to hit $74.78 a barrel, while the December Gold Futures contract fell 0.40% or 7.35 to trade at $1809.85 a troy ounce.

USD/JPY was up 0.02% to 109.72, while EUR/JPY rose 0.20% to 130.41.

The US Dollar Index Futures was down 0.21% at 91.998.

