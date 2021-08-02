It’s A New World – Throne NFT Ecosystem Welcomes Gee Roberson As Partner And Creative Director By BTC Peers



It’s A New World – Throne NFT Ecosystem Welcomes Gee Roberson As Partner And Creative Director



Throne, an NFT ecosystem that’s been in stealth mode for nearly a year and whose founding partners include Nellee Hooper, the award winning music producer of Massive Attack, Soul II Soul, Sade, U2, Madonna, and Bjork has named Gee Roberson to the new role of executive creative director and partner.

Roberson, the former manager of Kanye West, Drake, and Nicki Minaj, is based in Los Angeles. He is a partner of Maverick management, which is a subsidiary of Live Nation Entertainment (NYSE:). The firm manages the careers of Madonna, U2, Aerosmith, G Eazy, Miley Cyrus, Paul McCartney, and The Weekend amongst others. At Throne, Roberson will oversee creative output, focusing on developing projects with iconic artists, IP holders and innovative creators in eﬀort to bring aesthetics on-chain.

Throne belongs to a fast expanding, sometimes confusing NFT ecosystem set up to create and sell ‘non-fungible tokens’ – unique digital works based

on underlying IP or art, using blockchain technology. NFTs have exciting new properties; they’re unique, provably scarce, liquid, usable across multiple applications and armed with all the programmability of digital assets.

Throne’s vision, which is built on the blockchain, is that open protocols and interoperable standards like ERC-721 (and ERC-1155) will enable vibrant new economies where creators and collectors truly own this powerful brand new type of digital item.

“NFT’s are an artistic medium, changing how we create, giving us tools to reimagine how we resource creative economic communities,” Roberson said. “I know we are all doing something that will greatly improve the future for artists of every genre, it’s a new world”.

Throne art director Chimere Cisse, who has held senior communications roles for global organizations including Hearst Magazine (Harper’s Bazaar/ Elle) and Burberry, says “because we think open, liquid marketplaces will help power these new creative economies, we’re building a platform with the help of a community of passionate users, developers, and creators. The importance of technology and contemporary culture is reflected in everything we do, and we are clearly setting ourselves apart because of it”.

Roberson adds “what I love about Throne is that it’s for creators at every stage of the journey, whether someone just starting out, or a more established artist.”

What’s worth mentioning, is that Throne does not charge any fees if a creator chooses to transact in THN, the project’s native currency. That means, a creator gets to keep 100% of the final sale price of their NFT. Creators can also choose to transact in ETH (the world’s second largest cryptocurrency after ) but will incur a platform fee.

“Gee is uniquely qualified to lead this group and develop a new kind of creative practice where economics and token design are no creative disciplines’ says Throne, which is scheduled to unveil and launch next month.

Further information can be found at Thr.one or CoinMarketCap.

Continue reading on BTC Peers