It’s A New World – Throne NFT Ecosystem Welcomes Gee Roberson As Partner And Creative Director By BTC Peers

By
Matilda Colman
-
0
9

It’s A New World – Throne NFT Ecosystem Welcomes Gee Roberson As Partner And Creative Director

Throne, an NFT ecosystem that’s been in stealth mode for nearly a year and whose founding partners include Nellee Hooper, the award winning music producer of Massive Attack, Soul II Soul, Sade, U2, Madonna, and Bjork has named Gee Roberson to the new role of executive creative director and partner.

Roberson, the former manager of Kanye West, Drake, and Nicki Minaj, is based in Los Angeles. He is a partner of Maverick management, which is a subsidiary of Live Nation Entertainment (NYSE:). The firm manages the careers of Madonna, U2, Aerosmith, G Eazy, Miley Cyrus, Paul McCartney, and The Weekend amongst others. At Throne, Roberson will oversee creative output, focusing on developing projects with iconic artists, IP holders and innovative creators in eﬀort to bring aesthetics on-chain.

Throne belongs to a fast expanding, sometimes confusing NFT ecosystem set up to create and sell ‘non-fungible tokens’ – unique digital works based

on underlying IP or art, using blockchain technology. NFTs have exciting new properties; they’re unique, provably scarce, liquid, usable across multiple applications and armed with all the programmability of digital assets.

Throne’s vision, which is built on the blockchain, is that open protocols and interoperable standards like ERC-721 (and ERC-1155) will enable vibrant new economies where creators and collectors truly own this powerful brand new type of digital item.

“NFT’s are an artistic medium, changing how we create, giving us tools to reimagine how we resource creative economic communities,” Roberson said. “I know we are all doing something that will greatly improve the future for artists of every genre, it’s a new world”.

Throne art director Chimere Cisse, who has held senior communications roles for global organizations including Hearst Magazine (Harper’s Bazaar/ Elle) and Burberry, says “because we think open, liquid marketplaces will help power these new creative economies, we’re building a platform with the help of a community of passionate users, developers, and creators. The importance of technology and contemporary culture is reflected in everything we do, and we are clearly setting ourselves apart because of it”.

Roberson adds “what I love about Throne is that it’s for creators at every stage of the journey, whether someone just starting out, or a more established artist.”

What’s worth mentioning, is that Throne does not charge any fees if a creator chooses to transact in THN, the project’s native currency. That means, a creator gets to keep 100% of the final sale price of their NFT. Creators can also choose to transact in ETH (the world’s second largest cryptocurrency after ) but will incur a platform fee.

“Gee is uniquely qualified to lead this group and develop a new kind of creative practice where economics and token design are no creative disciplines’ says Throne, which is scheduled to unveil and launch next month.

Further information can be found at Thr.one or CoinMarketCap.

Continue reading on BTC Peers

Disclaimer: Fusion Media would like to remind you that the data contained in this website is not necessarily real-time nor accurate. All CFDs (stocks, indexes, futures) and Forex prices are not provided by exchanges but rather by market makers, and so prices may not be accurate and may differ from the actual market price, meaning prices are indicative and not appropriate for trading purposes. Therefore Fusion Media doesn`t bear any responsibility for any trading losses you might incur as a result of using this data.

Fusion Media or anyone involved with Fusion Media will not accept any liability for loss or damage as a result of reliance on the information including data, quotes, charts and buy/sell signals contained within this website. Please be fully informed regarding the risks and costs associated with trading the financial markets, it is one of the riskiest investment forms possible.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR