JAKARTA — Foreign visitor arrivals to Indonesia fell 10.04% from a year earlier in June to about 140,900, data from the statistics bureau showed on Monday, as the coronavirus pandemic continue to disrupt global travel.

Southeast Asia’s biggest economy typically saw over a million foreign visitors each month before the pandemic. (Reporting by Fransiska Nangoy, Bernadette Christina Munthe; Editing by Christian Schmollinger)