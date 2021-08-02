India stocks higher at close of trade; Nifty 50 up 0.77% By Investing.com

Investing.com – India stocks were higher after the close on Monday, as gains in the , and sectors led shares higher.

At the close in NSE, the rose 0.77%, while the index gained 0.69%.

The best performers of the session on the were Shree Cements Ltd. (NS:), which rose 3.52% or 994.35 points to trade at 29260.10 at the close. Meanwhile, Titan Company Ltd (NS:) added 3.32% or 57.00 points to end at 1771.55 and Eicher Motors Ltd. (NS:) was up 2.86% or 72.35 points to 2602.60 in late trade.

The worst performers of the session were UPL Ltd (NS:), which fell 2.16% or 17.50 points to trade at 791.05 at the close. Tata Steel Ltd (NS:) declined 1.69% or 24.25 points to end at 1410.05 and Bajaj Finserv Ltd (NS:) was down 0.68% or 97.05 points to 14125.15.

The top performers on the BSE Sensex 30 were Titan Company Ltd (BO:) which rose 3.25% to 1770.25, Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd. (BO:) which was up 1.97% to settle at 757.85 and Reliance Industries Ltd (BO:) which gained 1.77% to close at 2071.50.

The worst performers were Tata Steel Ltd (BO:) which was down 1.66% to 1409.95 in late trade, Bajaj Finserv Ltd (BO:) which lost 0.68% to settle at 14124.75 and Bajaj Finance Ltd (BO:) which was down 0.48% to 6198.95 at the close.

Rising stocks outnumbered declining ones on the India National Stock Exchange by 1144 to 577 and 61 ended unchanged; on the Bombay Stock Exchange, 2078 rose and 1108 declined, while 149 ended unchanged.

The , which measures the implied volatility of Nifty 50 options, was up 0.02% to 12.8050.

Gold Futures for December delivery was down 0.32% or 5.75 to $1811.45 a troy ounce. Elsewhere in commodities trading, Crude oil for delivery in September fell 1.62% or 1.20 to hit $72.75 a barrel, while the October Brent oil contract fell 1.37% or 1.03 to trade at $74.38 a barrel.

USD/INR was up 0.01% to 74.346, while EUR/INR rose 0.24% to 88.4015.

The US Dollar Index Futures was down 0.24% at 91.965.

