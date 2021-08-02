Hyliion Stock Anywhere Near $10 Is a Gift You Can’t Refuse By StockNews

© Reuters. Hyliion Stock Anywhere Near $10 Is a Gift You Can’t Refuse
Hyliion (HYLN) stock deserves to double or even triple as the electric vehicle manufacturer announces an awesome new long-range, zero-carbon truck.As I’m writing this on July 29, Hyliion HYLN> shares are trading at exactly $10, down to the penny. It’s an incredible bargain in my estimation, and I’m privileged to have the opportunity to pound the table for HYLN stock today.
Not to brag, but I was less bullish when the shares were trading at $58 in September of last year. I could feel the hype phase starting to fade, and I sensed that the stock would roll over.
But HYLN stock isn’t just rolling over now – it’s playing dead. You’d think, judging from the stock’s price action, that Hyliion was closing shop and giving up.
