Hyliion Stock Anywhere Near $10 Is a Gift You Can’t Refuse By StockNews

By
Matilda Colman
-
0
6

© Reuters. Hyliion Stock Anywhere Near $10 Is a Gift You Can’t Refuse

Hyliion (HYLN) stock deserves to double or even triple as the electric vehicle manufacturer announces an awesome new long-range, zero-carbon truck.As I’m writing this on July 29, Hyliion HYLN> shares are trading at exactly $10, down to the penny. It’s an incredible bargain in my estimation, and I’m privileged to have the opportunity to pound the table for HYLN stock today.

Not to brag, but I was less bullish when the shares were trading at $58 in September of last year. I could feel the hype phase starting to fade, and I sensed that the stock would roll over.

But HYLN stock isn’t just rolling over now – it’s playing dead. You’d think, judging from the stock’s price action, that Hyliion was closing shop and giving up.

Continue reading on StockNews

Disclaimer: Fusion Media would like to remind you that the data contained in this website is not necessarily real-time nor accurate. All CFDs (stocks, indexes, futures) and Forex prices are not provided by exchanges but rather by market makers, and so prices may not be accurate and may differ from the actual market price, meaning prices are indicative and not appropriate for trading purposes. Therefore Fusion Media doesn`t bear any responsibility for any trading losses you might incur as a result of using this data.

Fusion Media or anyone involved with Fusion Media will not accept any liability for loss or damage as a result of reliance on the information including data, quotes, charts and buy/sell signals contained within this website. Please be fully informed regarding the risks and costs associated with trading the financial markets, it is one of the riskiest investment forms possible.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR