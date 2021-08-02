Heineken profit beats expectations, but warns of rising costs By Reuters

By
Matilda Colman
-
0
10

© Reuters. FILE PHOTO: Bottles of Heineken beer are seen at a supermarket during the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak, in Bangkok, Thailand, October 12, 2020. REUTERS/Soe Zeya Tun/File Photo

BRUSSELS (Reuters) – Heineken (OTC:), the world’s second-largest brewer, reported first-half earnings above expectations on Monday, but warned of weakness in the rest of the year as costs eat into margins.

The maker of Europe’s top-selling lager Heineken, Tiger and Sol, said operating profit before one-offs doubled to 1.63 billion euros ($1.93 billion), compared with the average forecast in a company-compiled poll of 1.22 billion euros.

($1 = 0.8427 euros)

Disclaimer: Fusion Media would like to remind you that the data contained in this website is not necessarily real-time nor accurate. All CFDs (stocks, indexes, futures) and Forex prices are not provided by exchanges but rather by market makers, and so prices may not be accurate and may differ from the actual market price, meaning prices are indicative and not appropriate for trading purposes. Therefore Fusion Media doesn`t bear any responsibility for any trading losses you might incur as a result of using this data.

Fusion Media or anyone involved with Fusion Media will not accept any liability for loss or damage as a result of reliance on the information including data, quotes, charts and buy/sell signals contained within this website. Please be fully informed regarding the risks and costs associated with trading the financial markets, it is one of the riskiest investment forms possible.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR