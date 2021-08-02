Heineken profit beats expectations, but warns of rising costs By Reuters

© Reuters. FILE PHOTO: Bottles of Heineken beer are seen at a supermarket during the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak, in Bangkok, Thailand, October 12, 2020. REUTERS/Soe Zeya Tun/File Photo
BRUSSELS (Reuters) – Heineken (OTC:), the world’s second-largest brewer, reported first-half earnings above expectations on Monday, but warned of weakness in the rest of the year as costs eat into margins.
The maker of Europe’s top-selling lager Heineken, Tiger and Sol, said operating profit before one-offs doubled to 1.63 billion euros ($1.93 billion), compared with the average forecast in a company-compiled poll of 1.22 billion euros.
($1 = 0.8427 euros)
Fusion Media or anyone involved with Fusion Media will not accept any liability for loss or damage as a result of reliance on the information including data, quotes, charts and buy/sell signals contained within this website. Please be fully informed regarding the risks and costs associated with trading the financial markets, it is one of the riskiest investment forms possible.