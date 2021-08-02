Gold falls as investors await U.S. jobs data

Article content

Gold prices were subdued on Tuesday, as the dollar held steady while investors avoided taking big positions ahead of the key U.S. non-farm payroll data due later this week, although growing concerns over rising coronavirus cases limited decline.

FUNDAMENTALS

* Spot gold fell 0.2% to $1,810.56 per ounce by 0121 GMT, while U.S. gold futures fell 0.5% to $1,813.80.

* U.S. Federal Reserve Governor Christopher Waller on Monday said the central bank could start to reduce its support for the economy by October if the next two monthly jobs reports each show employment rising by 800,000 to 1 million, as he expects.