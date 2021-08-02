Germany stocks higher at close of trade; DAX up 0.16% By Investing.com

Investing.com – Germany stocks were higher after the close on Monday, as gains in the , and sectors led shares higher.

At the close in Frankfurt, the gained 0.16%, while the index climbed 0.68%, and the index gained 0.99%.

The best performers of the session on the were Infineon Technologies AG NA O.N. (DE:), which rose 3.87% or 1.245 points to trade at 33.430 at the close. Meanwhile, Adidas AG (DE:) added 3.68% or 11.30 points to end at 318.15 and Siemens AG Class N (DE:) was up 2.62% or 3.46 points to 135.28 in late trade.

The worst performers of the session were Allianz SE VNA O.N. (DE:), which fell 7.68% or 16.15 points to trade at 194.20 at the close. Fresenius Medical Care KGAA ST (DE:) declined 2.74% or 1.830 points to end at 64.840 and Deutsche Bank AG NA O.N. (DE:) was down 1.64% or 0.175 points to 10.510.

The top performers on the MDAX were Aixtron SE (DE:) which rose 3.99% to 21.645, Varta AG (DE:) which was up 3.39% to settle at 151.000 and Fuchs Petrolub AG VZO Pref (DE:) which gained 2.61% to close at 43.230.

The worst performers were Qiagen NV (DE:) which was down 2.08% to 44.315 in late trade, K&S AG (DE:) which lost 1.84% to settle at 11.865 and Evotec AG O.N. (DE:) which was down 0.91% to 34.660 at the close.

The top performers on the TecDAX were Aixtron SE (DE:) which rose 3.99% to 21.645, Infineon Technologies AG NA O.N. (DE:) which was up 3.87% to settle at 33.430 and Varta AG (DE:) which gained 3.39% to close at 151.000.

The worst performers were Qiagen NV (DE:) which was down 2.08% to 44.315 in late trade, Draegerwerk VZO O.N. (DE:) which lost 1.10% to settle at 76.650 and Evotec AG O.N. (DE:) which was down 0.91% to 34.660 at the close.

Rising stocks outnumbered declining ones on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange by 423 to 266 and 70 ended unchanged.

The , which measures the implied volatility of DAX options, was down 4.41% to 19.31.

Gold Futures for December delivery was up 0.13% or 2.30 to $1819.50 a troy ounce. Elsewhere in commodities trading, Crude oil for delivery in September fell 3.77% or 2.79 to hit $71.16 a barrel, while the October Brent oil contract fell 3.38% or 2.55 to trade at $72.86 a barrel.

EUR/USD was up 0.03% to 1.1873, while EUR/GBP rose 0.20% to 0.8554.

The US Dollar Index Futures was down 0.15% at 92.052.

