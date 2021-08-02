German retail sales jump for second month in a row

Article content

BERLIN — German retail sales increased much more than expected in June following an easing of COVID-19 restrictions, supporting a consumer-driven recovery in Europe’s largest economy.

The Federal Statistics Office said retail sales rose 4.2% on the month in real terms after an upwardly revised increase of 4.6% in May. The June reading was more than double a Reuters forecast for a rise of 2.0%.

On the year, retail sales – a notoriously volatile indicator often subject to revisions – jumped 6.2% in real terms following an upwardly revised drop of 1.8% in the previous month.