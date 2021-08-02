Free 100K Bitcoin Giveaway by FTX Exchange and MLB By CoinQuora

© Reuters. Free 100K Bitcoin Giveaway by FTX Exchange and MLB
- FTX exchange and Major League Baseball (MLB) have joined hands to host a free bitcoin giveaway.
- The competition is dubbed “MLB Moonblasts Pick ‘Em.”
- Anyone who will accurately predict which player will hit the longest home run in the season will win a prize of $100,000 bitcoins.
The sponsorship deal between FTX exchange and Major League Baseball (MLB) is taking on the next level. Both companies have again agreed on a plan to bitcoin giveaway.
To achieve this, both FTX and MLB have come up with a brand new competition. Its dubbed “MLB Moonblasts Pick ‘Em.” In the competition, anyone who accurately predicts which player will hit the longest home run is entitled to win a grand prize of $100,000 worth of bitcoin or cash.
Timely, the competition will end specifically on Saturday at 2:00 PM ET. At this time, the competition is available to residents residing in the US only.
Based on the above said, the FTX MLB sponsorship deal is eve…
