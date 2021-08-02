Fred Durst’s New Look Is Unexpected

By
Bradly Lamb
-
0
9

There may or may not be hair underneath that Yankee hat.

You might know him for his red carpet style.


Jeff Kravitz / FilmMagic, Inc / Getty Images

His friendly demeanor.


Steve Granitz / WireImage / Getty Images

His unique facial hair.


Gregg Deguire / WireImage / Getty Images

His love for the good ole’ USA.


David Klein / Getty Images

Or that one time he dated Carmen Electra*.


Jeff Kravitz / FilmMagic, Inc / Getty Images

*I actually just found this out recently and it was the least most surprising thing ever.

But I know Fred Durst for his hats.


L. Cohen / WireImage / Getty Images

Like, I seriously have never seen the guy without one.


Mick Hutson / Redferns / Getty Images

So, it came as a huge surprise when the “Nookie” singer completely rebranded his Instagram and reemerged with a new look/vibe.


Jeff Kravitz / FilmMagic, Inc / Getty Images

It started with this picture:

He posted this picture with his son Dallas Durst* too:

But then he took it a step further taking this new look to the Lollapalooza stage:


Kevin Mazur / Getty Images

Like, that has to be a Party City shake & go wig?


Kevin Mazur / Getty Images

Right?


Kevin Mazur / Getty Images

OK, that’s it.


Kevin Mazur / Getty Images

Now excuse me while I look up whatever happened to the guy who wore the black contacts.


Tim Mosenfelder / Getty Images

Apparently he’s performing like this now:

BuzzFeed Daily

Keep up with the latest daily buzz with the BuzzFeed Daily newsletter!

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR