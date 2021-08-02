Fred Durst’s New Look Is Unexpected

There may or may not be hair underneath that Yankee hat.
You might know him for his red carpet style.
His friendly demeanor.
His unique facial hair.
His love for the good ole’ USA.
Or that one time he dated Carmen Electra*.
But I know Fred Durst for his hats.
Like, I seriously have never seen the guy without one.
So, it came as a huge surprise when the “Nookie” singer completely rebranded his Instagram and reemerged with a new look/vibe.
It started with this picture:
He posted this picture with his son Dallas Durst* too:
But then he took it a step further taking this new look to the Lollapalooza stage:
Like, that has to be a Party City shake & go wig?
Right?
OK, that’s it.
Now excuse me while I look up whatever happened to the guy who wore the black contacts.
Apparently he’s performing like this now:
