France stocks higher at close of trade; CAC 40 up 0.96% By Investing.com



© Reuters. France stocks higher at close of trade; CAC 40 up 0.96%



Investing.com – France stocks were higher after the close on Monday, as gains in the , and sectors led shares higher.

At the close in Paris, the added 0.96% to hit a new 5-year high, while the index gained 0.87%.

The best performers of the session on the were AXA SA (PA:), which rose 4.23% or 0.93 points to trade at 22.80 at the close. Meanwhile, EssilorLuxottica SA (PA:) added 3.04% or 4.84 points to end at 164.00 and Carrefour SA (PA:) was up 2.59% or 0.41 points to 16.07 in late trade.

The worst performers of the session were ArcelorMittal SA (AS:), which fell 1.77% or 0.52 points to trade at 28.86 at the close. Air Liquide SA (PA:) declined 1.04% or 1.52 points to end at 145.06 and BNP Paribas SA (PA:) was down 0.97% or 0.50 points to 50.95.

The top performers on the SBF 120 were Maisons du Monde SAS (PA:) which rose 5.75% to 20.40, AXA SA (PA:) which was up 4.23% to settle at 22.80 and Air France KLM SA (PA:) which gained 4.03% to close at 4.08.

The worst performers were Neoen SA (PA:) which was down 7.32% to 33.94 in late trade, Mcphy Energy (PA:) which lost 7.28% to settle at 15.80 and Spie SA (PA:) which was down 4.06% to 19.16 at the close.

Rising stocks outnumbered declining ones on the Paris Stock Exchange by 342 to 247 and 81 ended unchanged.

Shares in EssilorLuxottica SA (PA:) rose to all time highs; up 3.04% or 4.84 to 164.00.

The , which measures the implied volatility of CAC 40 options, was unchanged 0% to 18.96 a new 6-months high.

Gold Futures for December delivery was up 0.05% or 0.95 to $1818.15 a troy ounce. Elsewhere in commodities trading, Crude oil for delivery in September fell 4.29% or 3.17 to hit $70.78 a barrel, while the October Brent oil contract fell 3.83% or 2.89 to trade at $72.52 a barrel.

EUR/USD was up 0.03% to 1.1873, while EUR/GBP rose 0.17% to 0.8551.

The US Dollar Index Futures was down 0.15% at 92.050.