Former Bitmain CEO Jihan Wu raises fresh capital for new crypto unicorn By Cointelegraph

Former Bitmain CEO Jihan Wu raises fresh capital for new crypto unicorn
Jihan Wu became a prominent name in crypto after co-founding Bitmain Technologies in 2013 and taking it public in 2018. His latest venture, Matrixport, raised new capital to stand at a unicorn-level of $1 billion in valuation.
With the participation of large venture capital firms, including Tiger Global, DST Global, C Ventures and K3 Ventures, the Series C funding of Matrixport raised over $100 million. As a crypto-financial services company, Matrixport tries to implement a Wall Street-like structure to the vast cryptocurrency ecosystem.
