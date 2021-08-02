Foot Locker to buy two shoe store chains for $1.1 bln

Article content

Foot Locker Inc will buy two smaller shoe store chains for a total of about $1.1 billion in cash, the footwear retailer said on Monday as it looks to expand its business beyond malls and extend its reach in Asia.

The company is buying California-based WSS for $750 million and Japanese streetwear retailer Atmos for $360 million, it said in separate statements.

Pent-up demand for sneakers and athletic gear from U.S. shoppers, as well as government stimulus have boosted Foot Locker’s sales this year, but the company has said it was looking to focus beyond malls whose traffic has been pressured by the pandemic and a surge in online shopping.