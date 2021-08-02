Euro zone govt yields edge higher as week begins on bright note

Article content LONDON — Euro zone government bond yields rose in early trading on Monday as optimism about more fiscal stimulus in the United States and improving sentiment in beaten-down Asian markets encouraged investors into riskier assets. The rise was measured, however, and follows the month of July in which government bonds globally enjoyed their biggest monthly rally since at least March 2020, driven by risks from the COVID-19 Delta variant and central bank assurances that a paring back of monetary support was still far off.

Article content Germany’s 10-year government bond yield fell 25 basis points in July, the biggest monthly drop since January 2020, while inflation-linked yields were down by their most in nine years. Despite the ongoing worries that have driven investors into safer government debt in recent weeks, the broader investment mood was bullish on Monday, with stocks back at record highs and Chinese shares showing a strong rebound after falling heavily last week. There was the prospect of more fiscal stimulus ahead as U.S. senators worked to finalize a sweeping $1 trillion infrastructure plan that could pass this week. By 0715 GMT, Germany’s 10-year yield was 1 basis point higher at -0.449%. There were similar small gains across core euro zone bond markets as well as peripheral bonds , although Italian bond yields were unchanged on the day .