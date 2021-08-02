Ernst & Young, auditors to pay over $10 mln to settle SEC charges

Article content

Accounting firm Ernst & Young LLP, a partner and two former employees agreed to pay over $10 million to settle U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission charges they violated auditor independence rules, the agency said on Monday.

Ernst & Young, partner James Herring and former partners James Young and Curt Fochtmann interfered with a public company’s selection of an auditor, threatening their ability to remain objective and impartial as auditors, the SEC said.

The agency brought related charges against William Stiehl, previously chief accounting officer at the company which the SEC did not name, for his role in the misconduct.