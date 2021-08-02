Dutch criminal authorities ask Morgan Stanley for documents related to tax probe

Article content

Dutch criminal authorities have asked for documents concerning whether a Dutch unit of Morgan Stanley accurately reported its taxes and properly maintained its books and records from 2007 to 2012, the U.S. bank said on Monday.

Morgan Stanley in its quarterly report said the probe followed civil litigation by the Dutch Tax Authority into the bank having taken 124 million euros ($147.21 million)of credits to reduce its corporate tax liabilities for the 2007 to 2013 tax years. https://bit.ly/3ih5Igo

The tax authority has said Morgan Stanley did not have legal title to securities that would have entitled it to the credits, the bank said.

Morgan Stanley declined to elaborate on the filing. ($1 = 0.8423 euros) (Reporting by Noor Zainab Hussain in Bengaluru and Jonathan Stempel in New York; Editing by Maju Samuel)