Dollar waivers on dovish Fed tone, mixed economic outlook

By
Matilda Colman
-
0
6

Author of the article:

Publishing date:

Aug 02, 2021  •  13 minutes ago  •  3 minute read  •  Join the conversation

NEW YORK — The dollar eased slightly on

Monday as markets assessed how tightly to embrace risk following

dovish statements from Federal Reserve policy makers last week

and mixed economic data.

The dollar index, which measures the currency against

six major peers, was down less than 0.1% at 92.058 by early

afternoon in New York after having been down about 0.2% on the

day.

The index last week dropped 0.9%, the dollar’s worst week

since early May, as it turned away from the previous week’s

3-1/2-month high when traders were positioning for a speedy

start of Fed tapering of support for the economy.

“The U.S. dollar has begun August with a heavier tone as

risk appetites rebuild,” Marc Chandler, chief market strategist

at Bannockburn Global Forex, said in a note to clients.

But the additional risk appetite in the dollar seemed

satisfied after U.S. 10-year Treasury yields fell and a stock

rally eased on a report in the morning that U.S. manufacturing

activity grew in July, but at a slower pace.

U.S. Treasury bond yields fell to 1.17% early on Monday

afternoon from 1.226% on Friday and real yields – adjusted for

inflation – reached record lows.

The U.S. manufacturing report reinforced the idea that

growth may have peaked.

The euro was flat on the day at $1.1867. It showed

little reaction to a Purchasing Managers Index (PMI) reading of

July manufacturing that had been seen as a possible

mover.

The British pound was also little changed at $1.389, ahead

of a Bank of England meeting later in the week.

The recent move away from the dollar hardened after dovish

comments from Fed officials indicated that lower interest rates

and tapering of support for the economy will probably not come

as quickly as markets had begun to expect.

In comments last Wednesday, following a meeting of Fed

policy makers, Fed Chair Jerome Powell said considerations of

higher interest rates were “a ways away.” The tone was affirmed

on Friday when Fed Governor Lael Brainard said Friday

“employment has some distance to go” to improve enough for the

Fed to back away from support for the economy.

Currency markets seemed ready to hold off on bigger moves

ahead of the U.S. July nonfarm payrolls report, due on Friday.

Another possible turning point could come at the end of this

month when central bankers meet for an annual symposium in

Jackson Hole, Wyoming. Fed officials could use the forum to

shift, or affirm, their tone.

A dollar rally “is unlikely to resume in force until a more

hawkish Fed narrative takes hold,” Win Thin, global head of

currency strategy at Brown Brothers Harriman, said in a note. He

added that he is bullish on the dollar and said he expects

strong economic growth into the third quarter.

NatWest analysts said “exit strategies” from government and

central bank support programs, as well as new lockdowns, will

drive currencies in the near term. Investors will be watching

this week’s meetings at the Bank of England and Reserve Bank of

Australia.

While sterling is supported by the possibility of an early

end to BOE stimulus, the Australian central bank could well

backtrack on its previous decision to taper stimulus, as

protracted COVID-19 lockdowns weigh on growth.

The Aussie was up 0.2% at $0.7364.

========================================================

Currency bid prices at 1:14PM (1714 GMT)

Description RIC Last U.S. Close Pct Change YTD Pct High Bid Low Bid

Previous Change

Session

Dollar index 92.0580 92.1080 -0.04% 2.308% +92.1740 +91.9110

Euro/Dollar $1.1867 $1.1867 +0.00% -2.87% +$1.1897 +$1.1860

Dollar/Yen 109.2700 109.6900 -0.39% +5.74% +109.7650 +109.1900

Euro/Yen 129.67 130.15 -0.37% +2.17% +130.4200 +129.6100

Dollar/Swiss 0.9055 0.9051 +0.06% +2.36% +0.9067 +0.9038

Sterling/Dollar $1.3891 $1.3896 -0.01% +1.70% +$1.3933 +$1.3876

Dollar/Canadian 1.2500 1.2468 +0.26% -1.83% +1.2512 +1.2455

Aussie/Dollar $0.7364 $0.7347 +0.24% -4.26% +$0.7382 +$0.7330

Euro/Swiss 1.0746 1.0741 +0.05% -0.56% +1.0766 +1.0741

Euro/Sterling 0.8542 0.8534 +0.09% -4.42% +0.8557 +0.8526

NZ $0.6973 $0.6977 -0.04% -2.88% +$0.6993 +$0.6953

Dollar/Dollar

Dollar/Norway 8.8295 8.8345 -0.15% +2.73% +8.8415 +8.7785

Euro/Norway 10.4795 10.4576 +0.21% +0.12% +10.4908 +10.4300

Dollar/Sweden 8.5927 8.5847 -0.07% +4.84% +8.6087 +8.5674

Euro/Sweden 10.1979 10.2053 -0.07% +1.21% +10.2235 +10.1790

(Reporting by David Henry in New York and Sujata Rao in London.

Additional reporting by Kevin Buckland in Tokyo

Editing by Peter Graff, Barbara Lewis, Jonathan Oatis and Jane

Merriman)

In-depth reporting on the innovation economy from The Logic, brought to you in partnership with the Financial Post.

    Comments

    Postmedia is committed to maintaining a lively but civil forum for discussion and encourage all readers to share their views on our articles. Comments may take up to an hour for moderation before appearing on the site. We ask you to keep your comments relevant and respectful. We have enabled email notifications—you will now receive an email if you receive a reply to your comment, there is an update to a comment thread you follow or if a user you follow comments. Visit our Community Guidelines for more information and details on how to adjust your email settings.

    RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR