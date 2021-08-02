Dollar waivers on dovish Fed tone, mixed economic outlook

Article content
NEW YORK — The dollar eased slightly on
Monday as markets assessed how tightly to embrace risk following
dovish statements from Federal Reserve policy makers last week
and mixed economic data.
The dollar index, which measures the currency against
six major peers, was down less than 0.1% at 92.058 by early
afternoon in New York after having been down about 0.2% on the
day.
The index last week dropped 0.9%, the dollar’s worst week
since early May, as it turned away from the previous week’s

3-1/2-month high when traders were positioning for a speedy
start of Fed tapering of support for the economy.
“The U.S. dollar has begun August with a heavier tone as
risk appetites rebuild,” Marc Chandler, chief market strategist
at Bannockburn Global Forex, said in a note to clients.
But the additional risk appetite in the dollar seemed
satisfied after U.S. 10-year Treasury yields fell and a stock
rally eased on a report in the morning that U.S. manufacturing
activity grew in July, but at a slower pace.
U.S. Treasury bond yields fell to 1.17% early on Monday
afternoon from 1.226% on Friday and real yields – adjusted for
inflation – reached record lows.
The U.S. manufacturing report reinforced the idea that
growth may have peaked.

The euro was flat on the day at $1.1867. It showed
little reaction to a Purchasing Managers Index (PMI) reading of
July manufacturing that had been seen as a possible
mover.
The British pound was also little changed at $1.389, ahead
of a Bank of England meeting later in the week.
The recent move away from the dollar hardened after dovish
comments from Fed officials indicated that lower interest rates
and tapering of support for the economy will probably not come
as quickly as markets had begun to expect.
In comments last Wednesday, following a meeting of Fed
policy makers, Fed Chair Jerome Powell said considerations of
higher interest rates were “a ways away.” The tone was affirmed
on Friday when Fed Governor Lael Brainard said Friday

“employment has some distance to go” to improve enough for the
Fed to back away from support for the economy.
Currency markets seemed ready to hold off on bigger moves
ahead of the U.S. July nonfarm payrolls report, due on Friday.
Another possible turning point could come at the end of this
month when central bankers meet for an annual symposium in
Jackson Hole, Wyoming. Fed officials could use the forum to
shift, or affirm, their tone.
A dollar rally “is unlikely to resume in force until a more
hawkish Fed narrative takes hold,” Win Thin, global head of
currency strategy at Brown Brothers Harriman, said in a note. He
added that he is bullish on the dollar and said he expects
strong economic growth into the third quarter.

NatWest analysts said “exit strategies” from government and
central bank support programs, as well as new lockdowns, will
drive currencies in the near term. Investors will be watching
this week’s meetings at the Bank of England and Reserve Bank of
Australia.
While sterling is supported by the possibility of an early
end to BOE stimulus, the Australian central bank could well
backtrack on its previous decision to taper stimulus, as
protracted COVID-19 lockdowns weigh on growth.
The Aussie was up 0.2% at $0.7364.
========================================================
Currency bid prices at 1:14PM (1714 GMT)
Description RIC Last U.S. Close Pct Change YTD Pct High Bid Low Bid
Previous Change
Session
Dollar index 92.0580 92.1080 -0.04% 2.308% +92.1740 +91.9110

Euro/Dollar $1.1867 $1.1867 +0.00% -2.87% +$1.1897 +$1.1860
Dollar/Yen 109.2700 109.6900 -0.39% +5.74% +109.7650 +109.1900
Euro/Yen 129.67 130.15 -0.37% +2.17% +130.4200 +129.6100
Dollar/Swiss 0.9055 0.9051 +0.06% +2.36% +0.9067 +0.9038
Sterling/Dollar $1.3891 $1.3896 -0.01% +1.70% +$1.3933 +$1.3876
Dollar/Canadian 1.2500 1.2468 +0.26% -1.83% +1.2512 +1.2455
Aussie/Dollar $0.7364 $0.7347 +0.24% -4.26% +$0.7382 +$0.7330
Euro/Swiss 1.0746 1.0741 +0.05% -0.56% +1.0766 +1.0741
Euro/Sterling 0.8542 0.8534 +0.09% -4.42% +0.8557 +0.8526
NZ $0.6973 $0.6977 -0.04% -2.88% +$0.6993 +$0.6953
Dollar/Dollar
Dollar/Norway 8.8295 8.8345 -0.15% +2.73% +8.8415 +8.7785
Euro/Norway 10.4795 10.4576 +0.21% +0.12% +10.4908 +10.4300
Dollar/Sweden 8.5927 8.5847 -0.07% +4.84% +8.6087 +8.5674
Euro/Sweden 10.1979 10.2053 -0.07% +1.21% +10.2235 +10.1790
(Reporting by David Henry in New York and Sujata Rao in London.
Additional reporting by Kevin Buckland in Tokyo
Editing by Peter Graff, Barbara Lewis, Jonathan Oatis and Jane
Merriman)
