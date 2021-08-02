Dollar down again as dovish Fed tone prevails ahead of data

NEW YORK/LONDON — The dollar eased again

on Monday as markets continued to embrace risk following

statements from Federal Reserve policy makers last week that

they are in no hurry to raise interest rates and pull back

support for the U.S. economy.

The dollar index, which measures the greenback

against six major peers, was off 0.17% at 91.937 at 1400 GMT.

The index last week dropped 0.88%, its worst week since early

May, as it turned away from a 3-1/2-month high a week before

when traders were positioning for a speedy start of Fed

tapering.

“The U.S. dollar has begun August with a heavier tone as

risk appetites rebuild,” Marc Chandler, chief market strategist

at Bannockburn Global Forex said in a note to clients.

The euro edged up 0.16% against the dollar to $1.8884

. It showed little reaction to a Purchasing Managers

Index (PMI) reading of July manufacturing that had been seen as

a possible mover.

The British pound was up 0.17% to $1.3913 ahead of a Bank of

England meeting later in the week.

The move away from the dollar hardened after dovish comments

from Fed officials indicated that tapering will probably not

come as quickly as markets had begun to expect.

In comments on Wednesday, following a meeting of Fed policy

makers, Fed Chair Jerome Powell said considerations of higher

interest rates were “a ways away.” The tone was affirmed on

Friday when Fed Governor Lael Brainard said Friday “employment

has some distance to go” to improve enough for the Fed to back

away from support for the economy.

U.S. Treasury bond yields also slipped on Monday to 1.20%,

taking real yields – adjusted for inflation – to record lows

.

Major U.S. and world stock indexes were up in morning trading

in New York as improving prospects for passage of a U.S.

infrastructure bill encourage risk taking.

Currency markets seemed ready to hold off on bigger moves

ahead of the next U.S. July nonfarm payrolls report, due on

Friday. Another possible turning point could come at the end of

this month when central bankers meet for an annual symposium in

Jackson Hole, Wyoming. Fed officials could use the forum to

shift, or affirm, their tone.

A dollar rally “is unlikely to resume in force until a more

hawkish Fed narrative takes hold,” Win Thin, global head of

currency strategy at Brown Brothers Harriman, said in a note. He

added that he is bullish on the dollar and said he expects

strong economic growth into the third quarter.

NatWest analysts said “exit strategies” from government and

central bank support programs, as well as new lockdowns, will

drive currencies in the near term. That’s why investors will

watch this week’s meetings at the Bank of England and Reserve

Bank of Australia.

While sterling is supported by the possibility of an early

end to BOE stimulus, the Australian central bank could well

backtrack on its previous decision to taper stimulus, as

protracted COVID-19 lockdowns weigh on growth.

The Aussie was up 0.4% at $0.737.

========================================================

Currency bid prices at 10:00AM (1400 GMT)

Description RIC Last U.S. Close Pct Change YTD Pct High Bid Low Bid

Previous Change

Session

Dollar index 91.9340 92.1080 -0.17% 2.170% +92.1740 +91.9110

Euro/Dollar $1.1884 $1.1867 +0.16% -2.72% +$1.1897 +$1.1860

Dollar/Yen 109.4200 109.6900 -0.25% +5.90% +109.7650 +109.3700

Euro/Yen 130.02 130.15 -0.10% +2.44% +130.4200 +130.0000

Dollar/Swiss 0.9046 0.9051 -0.03% +2.27% +0.9067 +0.9045

Sterling/Dollar $1.3913 $1.3896 +0.17% +1.88% +$1.3933 +$1.3885

Dollar/Canadian 1.2458 1.2468 -0.08% -2.17% +1.2490 +1.2455

Aussie/Dollar $0.7376 $0.7347 +0.44% -4.08% +$0.7379 +$0.7330

Euro/Swiss 1.0748 1.0741 +0.07% -0.55% +1.0766 +1.0748

Euro/Sterling 0.8539 0.8534 +0.06% -4.45% +0.8557 +0.8526

NZ $0.6989 $0.6977 +0.19% -2.66% +$0.6990 +$0.6953

Dollar/Dollar

Dollar/Norway 8.7805 8.8345 -0.59% +2.28% +8.8415 +8.7785

Euro/Norway 10.4380 10.4576 -0.19% -0.28% +10.4908 +10.4300

Dollar/Sweden 8.5696 8.5847 -0.20% +4.58% +8.6087 +8.5690

Euro/Sweden 10.1845 10.2053 -0.20% +1.07% +10.2235 +10.1860

(Reporting by David Henry in New York and Sujata Rao in London.

Additional reporting by Kevin Buckland in Tokyo

Editing by Peter Graff, Barbara Lewis and Jonathan Oatis)

