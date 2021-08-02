Dollar down again as dovish Fed tone prevails ahead of data

Article content
NEW YORK/LONDON — The dollar eased again
on Monday as markets continued to embrace risk following
statements from Federal Reserve policy makers last week that
they are in no hurry to raise interest rates and pull back
support for the U.S. economy.
The dollar index, which measures the greenback
against six major peers, was off 0.17% at 91.937 at 1400 GMT.
The index last week dropped 0.88%, its worst week since early
May, as it turned away from a 3-1/2-month high a week before
when traders were positioning for a speedy start of Fed

tapering.
“The U.S. dollar has begun August with a heavier tone as
risk appetites rebuild,” Marc Chandler, chief market strategist
at Bannockburn Global Forex said in a note to clients.
The euro edged up 0.16% against the dollar to $1.8884
. It showed little reaction to a Purchasing Managers
Index (PMI) reading of July manufacturing that had been seen as
a possible mover.
The British pound was up 0.17% to $1.3913 ahead of a Bank of
England meeting later in the week.
The move away from the dollar hardened after dovish comments
from Fed officials indicated that tapering will probably not
come as quickly as markets had begun to expect.
In comments on Wednesday, following a meeting of Fed policy
makers, Fed Chair Jerome Powell said considerations of higher

interest rates were “a ways away.” The tone was affirmed on
Friday when Fed Governor Lael Brainard said Friday “employment
has some distance to go” to improve enough for the Fed to back
away from support for the economy.
U.S. Treasury bond yields also slipped on Monday to 1.20%,
taking real yields – adjusted for inflation – to record lows
.
Major U.S. and world stock indexes were up in morning trading
in New York as improving prospects for passage of a U.S.
infrastructure bill encourage risk taking.
Currency markets seemed ready to hold off on bigger moves
ahead of the next U.S. July nonfarm payrolls report, due on
Friday. Another possible turning point could come at the end of
this month when central bankers meet for an annual symposium in

Jackson Hole, Wyoming. Fed officials could use the forum to
shift, or affirm, their tone.
A dollar rally “is unlikely to resume in force until a more
hawkish Fed narrative takes hold,” Win Thin, global head of
currency strategy at Brown Brothers Harriman, said in a note. He
added that he is bullish on the dollar and said he expects
strong economic growth into the third quarter.
NatWest analysts said “exit strategies” from government and
central bank support programs, as well as new lockdowns, will
drive currencies in the near term. That’s why investors will
watch this week’s meetings at the Bank of England and Reserve
Bank of Australia.
While sterling is supported by the possibility of an early
end to BOE stimulus, the Australian central bank could well

backtrack on its previous decision to taper stimulus, as
protracted COVID-19 lockdowns weigh on growth.
The Aussie was up 0.4% at $0.737.
========================================================
Currency bid prices at 10:00AM (1400 GMT)
Description RIC Last U.S. Close Pct Change YTD Pct High Bid Low Bid
Previous Change
Session
Dollar index 91.9340 92.1080 -0.17% 2.170% +92.1740 +91.9110
Euro/Dollar $1.1884 $1.1867 +0.16% -2.72% +$1.1897 +$1.1860
Dollar/Yen 109.4200 109.6900 -0.25% +5.90% +109.7650 +109.3700
Euro/Yen 130.02 130.15 -0.10% +2.44% +130.4200 +130.0000
Dollar/Swiss 0.9046 0.9051 -0.03% +2.27% +0.9067 +0.9045
Sterling/Dollar $1.3913 $1.3896 +0.17% +1.88% +$1.3933 +$1.3885

Dollar/Canadian 1.2458 1.2468 -0.08% -2.17% +1.2490 +1.2455
Aussie/Dollar $0.7376 $0.7347 +0.44% -4.08% +$0.7379 +$0.7330
Euro/Swiss 1.0748 1.0741 +0.07% -0.55% +1.0766 +1.0748
Euro/Sterling 0.8539 0.8534 +0.06% -4.45% +0.8557 +0.8526
NZ $0.6989 $0.6977 +0.19% -2.66% +$0.6990 +$0.6953
Dollar/Dollar
Dollar/Norway 8.7805 8.8345 -0.59% +2.28% +8.8415 +8.7785
Euro/Norway 10.4380 10.4576 -0.19% -0.28% +10.4908 +10.4300
Dollar/Sweden 8.5696 8.5847 -0.20% +4.58% +8.6087 +8.5690
Euro/Sweden 10.1845 10.2053 -0.20% +1.07% +10.2235 +10.1860
(Reporting by David Henry in New York and Sujata Rao in London.
Additional reporting by Kevin Buckland in Tokyo
Editing by Peter Graff, Barbara Lewis and Jonathan Oatis)
