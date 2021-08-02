dHEDGE Launches V2 Deployment on Polygon and Integrates With SushiSwap By CoinQuora



dHEDGE Launches V2 Deployment on Polygon and Integrates With SushiSwap



dHEDGE, announced it launched its V2 deployment on Polygon.

It also integrates with SushiSwap.

The decentralized protocol for asset management built on top of , dHEDGE, announced it launched its V2 deployment on Polygon.

According to dHEDGE, its V2 Polygon deployment also claims integration with the popular decentralized exchange, SushiSwap. This allows asset managers to reach Sushi’s DEX and yield farming functionality.

Following this, Chief Investment Officer at Apollo Capital, Henrik Andersson talked about V2’s new Guarded Open Access Transactions (GOAT) framework during an interview. Moreover, he said that it enables V2 users to access whitelisted DeFi DApps by the dHEDGE decentralized autonomous organization (DAO).

In addition, Andersson stressed that the GOAT structure would increase the speed with which dHEDGE can launch new integrations with t…

