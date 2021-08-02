Denmark stocks higher at close of trade; OMX Copenhagen 20 up 0.33% By Investing.com



© Reuters. Denmark stocks higher at close of trade; OMX Copenhagen 20 up 0.33%



Investing.com – Denmark stocks were higher after the close on Monday, as gains in the , and sectors led shares higher.

At the close in Copenhagen, the added 0.33% to hit a new all time high.

The best performers of the session on the were ISS A/S (CSE:), which rose 3.21% or 4.75 points to trade at 152.75 at the close. Meanwhile, Vestas Wind Systems A/S (CSE:) added 2.08% or 4.8 points to end at 236.0 and AP Moeller – Maersk A/S B (CSE:) was up 1.81% or 315 points to 17730 in late trade.

The worst performers of the session were Simcorp A/S (CSE:), which fell 1.61% or 14.0 points to trade at 857.6 at the close. DSV Panalpina A/S (CSE:) declined 1.44% or 22.0 points to end at 1506.0 and Carlsberg A/S B (CSE:) was down 1.03% or 12.0 points to 1147.5.

Rising stocks outnumbered declining ones on the Copenhagen Stock Exchange by 78 to 68 and 20 ended unchanged.

Crude oil for September delivery was down 3.43% or 2.54 to $71.41 a barrel. Elsewhere in commodities trading, Brent oil for delivery in October fell 3.05% or 2.30 to hit $73.11 a barrel, while the December Gold Futures contract rose 0.11% or 1.95 to trade at $1819.15 a troy ounce.

USD/DKK was down 0.08% to 6.2611, while EUR/DKK rose 0.03% to 7.4381.

The US Dollar Index Futures was down 0.21% at 91.993.