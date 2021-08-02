Dax Shepard Calls Out Kristen Bell For Toilet Paper Use

“What was the intention?”
This weekend, Bell shared a few videos of husband Dax Shepard jokingly calling her out for leaving toilet paper on the seat of their bathroom.
“What was the intention?” Shepard asked Bell after finding a piece of toilet paper on the toilet seat. “Was it to be in the toilet bowl or in the trash can because now that I have to finish the task you started, I just want to make sure I do it correctly.”
While pushing the tissue into the toilet, Bell laughed, “Obviously, I didn’t care.”
“Good to know,” Shepard responded. “And in the future, always, that’s where it was supposed to go?”
In her defense, Bell said she missed the toilet bowl because it was very “dark” in the bathroom. However, her hubby wasn’t having it.
“It’s dark in here a lot apparently because that happens, I don’t know, four, five days a week,” he laughed.
“You have to imagine how many times I’ve seen that before I decided to say something,” Shepard added.
But Bell stood firmly in her belief that sometimes peeing can be a very tedious task.
“Peeing is such a waste of time, so when I’m in there, I’m just looking to get off as quickly as possible and wrap it up,” she said.
I feel you Bell! After sharing the clips on IG, she hilariously captioned them, “I got busted by @daxshepard.”
Hopefully, this whole thing taught her a thing or two about leaving toilet paper lying around in the bathroom.
